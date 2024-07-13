RNC Will Proceed As Planned

OAN’s Abril Elfi
7:33 PM – Saturday, July 13, 2024
Party officials have stated that the Republican National Convention (RNC) will proceed as scheduled.
They stated that the shooting at Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally will not alter the plans to formally nominate him in Milwaukee.
“The convention will continue as planned,” a senior Republican official told CNN Saturday night. “President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States.”
