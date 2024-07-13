RNC Will Proceed As Planned

US-VOTE-POLITICS-REPUBLICANS Outgoing Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks at the RNC Spring meeting on March 8, 2024, in Houston, Texas. The RNC elected Lara Trump co-chair of the committee and Michael Whatley as chairman, tightening former US President Donald Trump’s grip over the party ahead of the November election. (Photo by Cécile Clocheret / AFP) (Photo by CECILE CLOCHERET/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

7:33 PM – Saturday, July 13, 2024

Party officials have stated that the Republican National Convention (RNC) will proceed as scheduled.

Advertisement

They stated that the shooting at Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally will not alter the plans to formally nominate him in Milwaukee.

“The convention will continue as planned,” a senior Republican official told CNN Saturday night. “President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!