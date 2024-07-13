Secret Service: Shooter Fired Multiple Shots Towards The Stage From An Elevated Position Outside Trump Rally Venue

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. Donald Trump was hit in the ear in an apparent assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally on Saturday, in a chaotic and shocking incident that will fuel fears of instability ahead of the 2024 US presidential election. (Photo by REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

7:57 PM – Saturday, July 13, 2024

The suspected gunman who fired shots and hit Donald Trump and rally attendees was killed by a member of a Secret Service counter-assault team.

Advertisement

The suspect was not inside of the cordoned-off rally area when shots rang out. They were about 200-300 feet from the rally on an elevated structure. They were believed to be standing on top of a shed.

According to law enforcement sources, the shooter was armed with an AR-style rifle.

The FBI is now taking the lead on the investigation. They are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The identity of the shooter has not yet been released.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!