Secret Service: Shooter Fired Multiple Shots Towards The Stage From An Elevated Position Outside Trump Rally Venue

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
7:57 PM – Saturday, July 13, 2024
The suspected gunman who fired shots and hit Donald Trump and rally attendees was killed by a member of a Secret Service counter-assault team.
The suspect was not inside of the cordoned-off rally area when shots rang out. They were about 200-300 feet from the rally on an elevated structure. They were believed to be standing on top of a shed.
According to law enforcement sources, the shooter was armed with an AR-style rifle.
The FBI is now taking the lead on the investigation. They are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.
The identity of the shooter has not yet been released.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
