Potential VP Picks Show Support For Trump

L| Lawmakers Continue Work On Capitol Hill With Looming Shutdown Approaching WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 27: Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) walks to a luncheon with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 27, 2024 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Joe Biden held a meeting with the top four Congressional leaders at the White House to discuss passing federal government funding legislation before upcoming deadlines. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) M| Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In First Presidential Debate ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 27: Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND) speaks to reporters in the spin room following the CNN Presidential Debate between U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump at the McCamish Pavilion on the Georgia Institute of Technology campus on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. President Biden and former President Trump are faced off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) R| Florida Senator Marco Rubio Holds Election Night Event In Miami MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 08: U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks to his supporters during an election-night party on November 8, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Rubio is facing a challenge from Rep. Val Demings (D-FL). (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)
L| Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) M| Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND) (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) R| Florida Senator Marco Rubio (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi
5:57 PM – Saturday, July 13, 2024

Donald Trump’s potential final vice president picks have reacted to the 45th president being injured at a Pennsylvania rally. 

Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio.) posted on X sending prayers to Trump. 

“Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok,” Vance said.

Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla. ), another vice-presidential contender, also said he was praying for Trump and everyone who attended the rally. 

Both Rubio and Vance posted pictures of Trump with blood on his face, holding up his fist, with secret service members surrounding him.

Governor Doug Burgum (R-N.D.) also posted on X regarding the incident.

“We all know President Trump is stronger than his enemies. Today he showed it,” he said.

