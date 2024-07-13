Potential VP Picks Show Support For Trump

L| Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) M| Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND) (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) R| Florida Senator Marco Rubio (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:57 PM – Saturday, July 13, 2024

Donald Trump’s potential final vice president picks have reacted to the 45th president being injured at a Pennsylvania rally.

Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio.) posted on X sending prayers to Trump.

“Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok,” Vance said.

Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla. ), another vice-presidential contender, also said he was praying for Trump and everyone who attended the rally.

Both Rubio and Vance posted pictures of Trump with blood on his face, holding up his fist, with secret service members surrounding him.

Governor Doug Burgum (R-N.D.) also posted on X regarding the incident.

“We all know President Trump is stronger than his enemies. Today he showed it,” he said.

