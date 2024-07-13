Biden Issues Statement Following Trump Rally Shooting

US President Joe Biden speaks after his Republican opponent Donald Trump was injured following a shooting at an election rally in Pennsylvania, at the Rehoboth Beach Police Department, in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, July 13, 2024. US President Joe Biden led the condemnation after his election rival Donald Trump was wounded in a shooting incident at a rally in Pennsylvania July 13 that also reportedly killed at least one bystander.

Political leaders on both sides of the aisle slammed the violence minutes after the Republican candidate was rushed off stage by the Secret Service, blood running down his face. (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM / AFP) (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

5:27PM – Saturday, July 13, 2024

The White House has released a statement following the shooting at Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally which injured the former president and killed at least one attendee.

President Joe Biden sent his well wishes to Trump and said there’s “no place for this kind of violence in America.”

While the shooting occurred, Biden was attending Mass in Delaware.

Biden held a press conference in the evening. He reiterated his statement and said he hope to speak to Trump this evening.

The Democrat refused to call the shooting an assassination attempt.

“I have an opinion but I don’t have any facts,” Biden said.

