Biden Issues Statement Following Trump Rally Shooting

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
5:27PM – Saturday, July 13, 2024
The White House has released a statement following the shooting at Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally which injured the former president and killed at least one attendee.
President Joe Biden sent his well wishes to Trump and said there’s “no place for this kind of violence in America.”
While the shooting occurred, Biden was attending Mass in Delaware.
Biden held a press conference in the evening. He reiterated his statement and said he hope to speak to Trump this evening.
The Democrat refused to call the shooting an assassination attempt.
“I have an opinion but I don’t have any facts,” Biden said.
Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts