Trump Receives Tremendous Support After Assassination Attempt 

Donald Trump Injured During Shooting At Campaign Rally In Butler, PA BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter is dead after grazing former U.S. President Donald Trump with a bullet, killing one audience member and injuring another in the shooting. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:19 PM – Saturday, July 13, 2024

Donald Trump has received outpouring support from many politicians and celebrities following an assassination attempt.

Advertisement

One of the first politicians to speak out was House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) who posted on X sending his prayers for the president just moments after he was injured.

Senator Bob Casey (D-Pa.) has offered support to law enforcement as investigation into the incident at the Trump rally begins.

“I am monitoring the situation at President Trump’s rally in Butler and I’ve reached out to the State Police to offer support,” Casey said in a statement on X. “Political violence is never acceptable and I am hoping former president Trump & all attendees are safe. Everyone in Butler should listen to law enforcement.”

Former presidential candidate Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) condemned political violence and offered prayers for Donald Trump.

“This should horrify every freedom loving American. Violence against presidential candidates must never be normalized. We are lifting up Donald Trump, the entire Trump family, and all in attendance in prayer,” Haley wrote in a post on X.

Independent Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy also posted on X, calling for unity in the wake of the incident.

“Now is the time for every American who loves our country to step back from the division, renounce all violence, and unite in prayer for President Trump and his family,” he said.

Governor Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) condemned political violence and said he’s been briefed on the incident at Donald Trump’s rally.

“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable,” Shapiro posted to X.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!