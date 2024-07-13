Sources: Shooter Dead, At Least 1 Rally Attendee Dead

Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with what appears to be blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. (Photo by REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

5:00 PM – Saturday, July 13, 2024

Butler county district attorney Richard A. Goldinger has confirmed that the shooter that shot 45th President Donald J. Trump at his Pennsylvania rally is dead.

In addition to the shooter, a rally attendee has also passed away.

Goldringer notified the Washington Post that another attendee was injured as well.

“Another person is in serious condition,” Goldringer said to the Post.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

