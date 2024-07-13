Elon Musk Fully Endorses Trump Following Rally Shooting

OAN’s Abril Elfi
4:42 PM – Saturday, July 13, 2024
Soon after Donald Trump was shot at his Pennsylvania rally, Elon Musk took to X to announce that he fully endorses the 45th president and wishes him a speedy recovery.
“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Musk posted.
In a subsequent post, he said, “Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt.”
