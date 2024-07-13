Trump Injured At Rally, Secret Service Confirms ‘He Is Safe’

Donald Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Butler, Pennsylvania BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:29 PM – Saturday, July 13, 2024

UPDATE 3:55 p.m.: Secret service has confirmed that Trump is safe and has been taken to a local hospital.

Donald Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung said the former president “is fine.”

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow,” Cheung said in a statement.

Former President Donald Trump fell to the ground onstage at a rally in Pennsylvania as gun shots were heard.

On Saturday, Trump can be seen falling down after gun shots were heard in the background.

Trump could be seen touching his neck before taking cover. His secret service intel rushed the stage to cover the 45th president. As Trump rose still being covered by his secret service detail, his ear was covered in blood. Before leaving the stage he made a gesture to the crowd that he was alright.

He was quickly escorted off.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

