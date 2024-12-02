Trump Issues Stern Warning: ‘ALL HELL TO PAY’ If Hamas Hostages Aren’t Freed Before His Inauguration

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks outside the walls of the old city of Jerusalem, on which are projected pictures of the hostages abducted by Palestinian militants on the October 7 attack and currently held in the Gaza Strip, on November 6, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

3:05 PM – Monday, December 2, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump issued a dire warning on Monday that there will be “all hell to pay” in the Middle East if Hamas does not release every one of the remaining hostages in Gaza before his inauguration in January.

Trump, who has previously called for Israel to find a way to end the war in Gaza before the start of his term, issued his strongest threat yet against the terrorists, warning that America would get directly involved in the war in the Middle East if his demands are not met.

“Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East – But it’s all talk, and no action!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity,” he said. “Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!”

Trump’s warning came hours after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that hostage Omer Neutra, was killed by Hamas during the October 7th terrorist attack on Israel.

Neutra was believed to be alive until the IDF revealed he was among the 35 people whose bodies are still being held in Gaza along with 62 living hostages.

Meanwhile, Hamas is still holding the bodies of three other Israeli-Americans. Three Israeli-Americans believed to still be alive.

The Biden administration, which has looked to secure a cease-fire agreement to free the hostages for the past year, will most likely be unable to reach an agreement for the captives’ freedom by the end of its term next month.

The issue will then move on to Trump, who has repeatedly warned Israel and Hamas to end the war before he takes back the White House.

According to Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Trump’s position remains steadfast on having the Gaza war end before he returns to the White House, Axios reported.

“Trump is more determined than ever to release the hostages and supports a cease-fire that includes a hostage deal. He wants to see it happening now,” Graham told the outlet.

According to the Times of Israel, during Trump’s most recent conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the 47th president allegedly gave the Jewish State a hard deadline of January 20th, 2025, to end the war.

