Omer Neutra, Hostage Kidnapped By Hamas On October 7, Confirmed Dead

Omer Neutra, whose son Omer is being held hostage by Hamas, speaks to the press after a meeting of relatives of hostages with US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2024. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:06 AM – Monday, December 2, 2024

A New Yorker who was kidnapped by the terrorist organization Hamas on October 7th was confirmed dead on Monday, according to the Israeli military.

Omar Neutra, had been thought to be alive for a long time, but was actually killed during the terrorist attack, with his body taken to the Gaza Strip by Hamas, according to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

The 21-year-old had been serving as an IDF tank commander.

“Omer was a man of values, blessed with talents and a Zionist in every sense of the word,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. “He immigrated to Israel to enlist in the IDF, chose a combat path and was chosen to command and lead,” he added.

Additionally, Neutra was stationed with the 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion near the community of Nahal Oz when Hamas ambushed his unit during the terrorist attack.

According to the New York Post, his parents told the outlet that his tank was set ablaze by the terrorists, with footage showing the Hamas terrorists surrounding the armored vehicle as they pulled four men out.

Neutra was one of seven American Israelis believed to have been still held in Gaza, four of whom are now said to be dead. Hamas released a video of one, Edan Alexander, over the weekend, indicating he was still alive.

In a statement Monday, President Joe Biden said he and First Lady Jill Biden were “devastated and outraged” to learn of Neutra’s death. “A Long Island native, Omer planned to return to the United States for college. He dreamed of dedicating himself to building peace,” the statement continued. “To all the families of those still held hostage: We see you. We are with you. And I will not stop working to bring your loved ones back home where they belong.”

Meanwhile, the outgoing Biden administration has claimed it is making another push for a ceasefire and the release of the remaining hostages, after nearly a year of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas repeatedly stalled.

