Source: Authorities Are ‘Optimistic’ They Will Solve JonBenet Ramsey Case

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:49 PM – Monday, December 2, 2024

Authorities in Colorado continue to follow up on dozens of leads in the JonBenet Ramsey murder case, in the hopes of solving the cold case and finally putting it to rest.

An investigator on the case stated that they are hoping 2025 will be the year that the cold case is finally solved.

“I’m not sure what it will take to bust it wide open,” an unnamed investigator said, “but it feels like it’s within reach. We’re hoping for 2025; this is our year.”

In 2023, the previous Boulder police chief convened a multi-agency task force to investigate the long-standing case.

According to the investigator, the group has only met once in person, but the investigators are regularly in contact with each other.

“It hasn’t been as aggressive as anyone had hoped,” said the investigator, “but now there’s a lot of pressure to get this solved.”

JonBenet was killed in her home in Boulder, Colorado, in December 1996.

On the morning of December 26th, 1996, John and Patsy Ramsey, her parents, woke up to discover their daughter missing, in addition to a handwritten ransom note on the stairs.

Hours later, John Ramsey found JonBenet dead in their basement.

Her autopsy revealed that she was sexually assaulted and strangled. It also found that her skull was fractured. “Unknown DNA” was discovered beneath her fingernails and in her underwear.

John Ramsey, who is working with Netflix on the new docuseries “Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenet Ramsey?” believes that new DNA technology could help police re-investigate JonBenet’s murder.

In 2008, both John and Patsy, as well as their son, were cleared as suspects.

