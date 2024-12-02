Colorado Democrat Governor: Biden’s Decision To Pardon Hunter ‘Will Sadly Tarnish His Reputation’

Colorado Governor Jared Polis speaks at a day of remembrance event on March 22, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:19 PM – Monday, December 2, 2024

Colorado Democrat Governor Jared Polis recently came out and criticized President Joe Biden for placing “his family ahead of the country” by pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, arguing that it sets a “bad precedent.”

Advertisement

The criticism stems from President Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter, on Sunday night, after Hunter was charged with federal gun charges and tax fraud.

“While as a father I certainly understand President @JoeBiden’s natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of his country. This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later President and will sadly tarnish his reputation,” Polis (D-Colo.) wrote on X.

“When you become President, your role is Pater familias of the nation,” he added, referencing a Latin phrase for the head of the household.

“Hunter brought the legal troubles he faced on himself, and one can sympathize with his struggles while also acknowledging that no one is above the law, not a President and not a President’s son,” he continued.

Hunter Biden recently plead guilty to tax fraud amounting to $1.4 million, stemming from Chinese and Ukrainian “consultancy work,” which likely would have ended in a lengthy prison sentence.

Additionally, Democrat Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.) also condemned Biden’s decision to pardon his son, adding to the bipartisan criticism of President Biden to place his son “above the law.”

“I respect President Biden, but I think he got this one wrong. This wasn’t a politically-motivated prosecution. Hunter committed felonies, and was convicted by a jury of his peers,” Stanton wrote in an X post.

Meanwhile, President Biden argued that his son was “selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted.”

“The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election. Then, a carefully negotiated plea deal, agreed to by the Department of Justice, unraveled in the court room – with a number of my political opponents in Congress taking credit for bringing political pressure on the process. Had the plea deal held, it would have been a fair, reasonable resolution to Hunter’s cases,” Biden wrote in a statement.

Social media users soon resurfaced a hypocritical post that Biden previously shared in the context of President Donald Trump’s legal cases, which stated: “No one is above the law.”

Calling out the irony and hypocrisy of Biden’s previous post, X (Twitter) even issued a community note on it.

“By pardoning his son Hunter, not merely for a single crime, but for all actual or potential crimes he may or may not have created over an eleven years period, Joe Biden has made clear that some people are, in fact, above the law,” the note read.

Users also pointed out how Hunter’s stated exoneration date within President Biden’s letter aligns with the beginning of Hunter’s “business” relationships in Ukraine.

“The cutoff date for Hunter Biden’s crimes being pardoned seems to match perfectly with his corruption in Ukraine… I mean seriously, what are the odds,” one user noted.

Prior to the pardon, Hunter was set to be sentenced on the federal gun charges on Wednesday.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!