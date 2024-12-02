House Democrat Staffer Arrested After Capitol Police Discover Ammunition In His Bag

Senator Joe Morelle, D-NY, interviews the witnesses during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Donald Trump, December 17, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jason Andrew / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JASON ANDREW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) Michael Hopkins, 38. (Photo via: Tucker Carlson program screenshot)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

3:40 PM – Monday, December 2, 2024

A House Democrat’s 38-year-old staffer, whose LinkedIn role states that he’s responsible for “Communication + policy,” was taken into custody by the U.S. Capitol Police on Thursday morning after he purportedly attempted to enter the Cannon House Office Building with ammunition.

The 25th Congressional District in New York is represented by Democrat Representative Joe Morelle, whose office informed outlet WROC that it is “fully committed to cooperating with the investigation.”

“At approximately 8:45 a.m., a House staffer entered the Cannon House Office Building and put his bag through screening. USCP officers noticed what appeared to be ammunition on the x-ray screen,” Capitol Police told Fox News. “After a hand search of the bag, officers found four ammunition magazines and eleven rounds of ammunition. The staffer told the officers that he forgot the ammunition was in the bag,” the statement continued.

Michael Hopkins, 38, Morelle’s communications director, is now being charged with illegally possessing ammunition, including one charge for possessing a high-capacity magazine, according to Capitol Police.

On Monday morning, Morelle’s office announced that it was obtaining additional details regarding the arrest.

“As Ranking Member of the Committee on House Administration, Congressman Morelle is devoted to ensuring a safe and secure workplace for all,” the statement noted.

