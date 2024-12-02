Biden’s Hunter Pardon Sparks Debate: Did Trump Call It All Along?

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
4:29 PM – Monday, December 2, 2024
President Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, for federal gun charges and tax evasion, despite previously promising not to. This move, following Hunter’s plea deal, has reignited accusations of double standards in the justice system, with critics arguing it validates Trump’s claims of a politically weaponized system favoring the establishment. Meanwhile, Biden and Democrats argue Hunter was unfairly targeted, raising questions about public trust in equal justice. For a law enforcement perspective, Keith Hanson, CEO of QUX Technologies joins Alicia Summers.