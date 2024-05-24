Trump: Haley Will Be On Our Team In Some Form

Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally in the historical Democratic district of the South Bronx on May 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sani Unutoa

6:15 PM – Friday, May 24, 2024

45th President Donald J. Trump says Nikki Haley will be on his team in some form.

After his campaign rally in The Bronx on Thursday, Trump made the comment during an exclusive interview with News 12 New York.

The presumptive GOP nominee praised Haley (R-S.C.) for her decision.

“I think she’s going to be on our team because we have a lot of the same ideas, the same thoughts,” he said. “I appreciated what she said,” Trump continued. “You know, we had a nasty campaign, it was pretty nasty. But she’s a very capable person, and I’m sure she’s going to be on our team in some form, absolutely.”

Haley announced on Wednesday that she would vote for Trump in November.

The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations did not fully endorse him, however, she said she would choose Trump because Biden has been a “catastrophe.”

“As a voter, I put my priorities on a president who’s going to have the backs of our allies and hold our enemies to account, who would secure the border, no more excuses,” Haley stated. “A president who would support capitalism and freedom, a president who understands we need less debt not more debt.” “Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I’ve made that clear, many, many times. But Biden has been a catastrophe. So, I will be voting for Trump,” she continued.

