Italian Teen Set To Become First Millennial Saint In Catholic Church

Beatification Of Carlo Acutis ASSISI, ITALY – OCTOBER 10: A tapestry featuring a portrait of Carlo Acutis is hang at the St. Francis Basilica during the beatification ceremony of Carlo Acutis, on October 10, 2020 in Assisi, Italy. The fifteen-year-old Carlo Acutis member of the Millennial generation who died on 12 October 2006 from M3 fulminant leukemia, is considered a “computer geek” on account of his passion and skill with computers and the internet. Acutis applied himself to creating a website dedicated to cataloguing each reported Eucharistic miracle in the world. (Photo by Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:40 PM – Friday, May 24, 2024

Carlo Acutis is set to become the first millennial saint in the Catholic Church.

Advertisement

The Italian teenager, who is being referred to as “God’s influencer,” was attributed a second miracle by Pope Francis.

The computer prodigy died from leukemia in 2006 at age 15. Acutis used his technological expertise to promote Catholicism throughout his life, even going so far as to create a website that chronicled miracles.

In order to be considered for canonization, a candidate for sainthood typically needs to have two miracles attributed to them.

After Acutis’ passing, his body was moved to the Italian town of Assisi, where it is now displayed in a shrine, alongside other relics linked to him.

Acutis was credited with the most recent miracle, which concerned the purported recovery of a Costa Rican girl who had a head injury after falling off her bicycle in Florence, Italy, while pursuing her studies. Her mother claimed that she prayed at the Assipian tomb of Acutis for her daughter’s recovery.

After performing his first miracle in 2020, Acutis was declared “blessed” and beatified after he supposedly healed a Brazilian boy who had a congenital pancreatic defect that prevented him from eating food normally.

The Pope will call a conference of cardinals to decide whether or not Acutis is a saint and when he will be canonized after the two miracles have been attributed.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!