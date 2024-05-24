Trump Holds Rally In The Bronx, Thousands Come Out To Support

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 23: Supporters of former President Donald Trump watch as he holds a rally in the historical Democratic district of the South Bronx on May 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:36 PM – Friday, May 24, 2024

Former President Donald Trump held a rally in The Bronx, New York, with an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 attendees coming out to support.

3,500 people were reportedly let in Crotona Park on Thursday, while the rest watched from outside the gates.

For hours, thousands of Trump supporters waited in line outside security gates in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the 45th president during his first rally appearance in New York City since 2016.

Up until the very end of Trump’s speech, hundreds, if not thousands of people were still trying to force their way into the event. It was difficult to estimate the exact number of those in attendance, since thousands of people were being admitted one by one through security gates.

However, according to Trump adviser Chris LaCivita, 20,000 people had signed up to attend the rally.

Despite being a smaller turn out than Trump’s rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, two weeks prior, the event was intended to demonstrate that the former commander-in-chief is not “afraid” to appear in traditionally Democrat voting districts, according to Trump campaign representative Danielle Alvarez.

Additionally, the recent event gave Trump a chance to interact with New York’s Black and Hispanic voters—demographics that the former president is attracting to his cause in historically high numbers in comparison to past GOP presidents, according to polls.

As he wrapped up his speech, Trump expressed that the rally was a “lovefest.”

“I said, ‘I wonder, will it be hostile or will it be friendly?’” Trump said. “It was beyond friendly. It was a lovefest.”

