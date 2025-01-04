Trump: Democrats Don’t Love Our Country, Only Think About Themselves

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump looks on during Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katie Smith

1:52 PM – Saturday, January 4, 2025

The president-elect is not thrilled with Joe Biden’s recent proclamation to fly flags half-staff through inauguration day.

On Truth Social, Donald Trump said Democrats are all “giddy” about this decision. It would mark the first time in history the flag will be at half-staff during an inauguration.

He stressed that Democrats only think about themselves and that “no American can be happy about” the optics.

Biden issued a 30-day period in which the flag will be lowered to honor the late Jimmy Carter. It will be in effect until January 28th.

Trump can decide to end the 30-day period sooner.

This comes as Vice President Kamala Harris failed to recite the opening words of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Harris will be certifying her own loss against President-elect Trump on Monday, January 6th.

