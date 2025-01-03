Harris Botches Pledge Of Allegiance While Swearing In New Senators

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waits in the Old Senate Chamber before swearing in new senators at the U.S. Capitol on December 09, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:14 PM – Friday, January 3, 2025

Vice President Kamala Harris is going viral for botching the Pledge of Allegiance while swearing in the Senate for the 119th Congress.

Advertisement

The embarrassing moment followed after she asked the Senate body to recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag in unison.

“Join me in pledging allegiance to our flag,” she began before turning to face the flag.

“I pledge allegiance to the United States,” Harris stated, before trailing off, forgetting the phrase “to the flag.”

Social media users took to social media to express their mix of laughter and relief that Harris, who can’t even recite the Pledge of Allegiance correctly, was not able to win the presidency.

“Kamala Harris doesn’t know the Pledge of Allegiance… This woman really wanted to be President! It’s actually [embarrassing] that the Vice President doesn’t know the Pledge of Allegiance,” wrote comedian Terrence K. Williams.

“Vice President Kamala Harris doesn’t even know the Pledge of Allegiance. This is absolutely pathetic. Listen as she tries to recite it and completely messes it up. America dodged a bullet,” wrote Chester Tam, a digital media strategist for the Trump campaign in Massachusetts.

Harris’s viral mishap followed after Mike Johnson (R-La.) was able to reclaim the role of House Speaker, winning by a slim margin.

“Congratulations to Speaker Mike Johnson for receiving an unprecedented Vote of Confidence in Congress. Mike will be a Great Speaker, and our Country will be the beneficiary. The People of America have waited four years for Common Sense, Strength, and Leadership. They’ll get it now, and America will be greater than ever before!” wrote President-elect Donald Trump in response.

Additionally, Texas Representative Chip Roy (R-Texas.), one of the GOP defectors who flipped in favor of Johnson at the last minute explained the decision.

“Today, we voted for Mike Johnson for Speaker of the House because of our steadfast support of President Trump and to ensure the timely certification of his electors. We did this despite our sincere reservations regarding the Speaker’s track record over the past 15 months,” Roy wrote in an X post.

“To deliver on the historic mandate earned by President Trump for the Republican Party, we must be organized to use reconciliation – and all legislative tools – to deliver on critical border security, spending cuts, pro-growth tax policy, regulatory reform, and the reversal of the damage done by the Biden-Harris administration,” he added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!