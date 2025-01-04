Trump Calls For Judge Merchan To Be Disbarred

A general view shows Judge Juan Manuel Merchan’s courtroom at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on March 12, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

12:40 PM – Saturday, January 4, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump has called for Judge Juan Merchan, the judge set to sentence him on January 10th, to be disbarred. Trump referred to Merchan as “the most conflicted judge in New York State history.”

On Friday, Merchan announced that he will be going ahead with the president-elect’s sentencing for the 34-count felony conviction he received from a New York jury back in May 2024 relating to a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniel in 2016.

Trump has denied the claims and has adamantly declared that her story is false.

Trump’s lawyers have argued that due to his status as a president-elect, the case should be tossed out entirely.

“I never falsified business records,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “It is a fake, made up charge by a corrupt judge who is just doing the work of the Biden/Harris Injustice Department, an attack on their political opponent, ME!” “He created a case where there was none. Keeps a “gag order” on me so that I can’t talk about how crooked he is. The Fake News knows all about it, but they refuse to talk. He may be the most conflicted judge in New York State history.” “The accountant testified, with total corroboration, that the records were perfect & totally above board. A legal expense was called, on the books, a legal expense. There was nothing else it could have been called. This was the so-called falsifying of records.” “I was hiding nothing, everything was out in the open for all to see. Every legal scholar of note said there IS NO CASE AGAINST ME. The judge should be disbarred! This is why people, and companies, are FLEEING New York – A corrupt court system.” “In another crooked New York case, another corrupt Judge (overturned 5 times on my case alone, & the most overturned judge in New York!) valued Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, at $18,000,000, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount….And then we have, also in New York, the woman I never met (celebrity photo lines from 30 years ago don’t count!), who was awarded almost $100,000,000.” “A totally out of control, Trump hating judge, presided. The Biden/Harris DOJ was involved, directly or indirectly, in each of these cases. I won against Deranged Jack Smith!”

Despite stating that he will sentence Trump, Merchan announced that the possibility of time behind bars will not be an option.

