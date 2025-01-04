Biden Presents Presidential Medal Of Freedom To Hillary Clinton, George Soros And 17 Others

Hillary Rodham Clinton on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

11:22 AM – Saturday, January 4, 2025

President Joe Biden has presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and left-wing billionaire George Soros. Biden also honored 17 others during the ceremony.

On Saturday, the president presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to individuals he believes have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.

The 19 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom are listed below.

Hillary Rodham Clinton , former First Lady and former Secretary of State.

, former First Lady and former Secretary of State. Michael J. Fox, the “Back to the Future” movie star

the “Back to the Future” movie star Earvin “Magic” Johnson , a Los Angeles Lakers legend

, a Los Angeles Lakers legend Ralph Lauren, a fashion designer

a fashion designer Lionel Messi , the MLS star and captain of Argentina’s World Cup-winning soccer team

, the MLS star and captain of Argentina’s World Cup-winning soccer team Denzel Washington , the Academy-Award-winning actor

, the Academy-Award-winning actor Anna Wintour , the editor-in-chief of Vogue

, the editor-in-chief of Vogue William Sanford Nye , the television presenter better known as “Bill Nye the Science Guy

, the television presenter better known as “Bill Nye the Science Guy Robert Francis Kennedy , the slain former New York senator and U.S. Attorney General

, the slain former New York senator and U.S. Attorney General Jane Goodall , a primatologist and anthropologist

, a primatologist and anthropologist David M. Rubenstein , the billionaire co-founder of The Carlye Group

, the billionaire co-founder of The Carlye Group José Andrés , the celebrity chef and founder of the World Central Kitchen charity group

, the celebrity chef and founder of the World Central Kitchen charity group Ashton Baldwin Carter , the former Defense Secretary

, the former Defense Secretary Tim Gill , an entrepreneur whose work has advanced LGBT rights

, an entrepreneur whose work has advanced LGBT rights George W. Romney , the late businessman and former Michigan governor

, the late businessman and former Michigan governor George Soros , philanthropist and Open Society Foundations founder.

, philanthropist and Open Society Foundations founder. George Stevens, Jr. , an author and playwright

, an author and playwright Fannie Lou Hamer , the late civil rights leader and founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party

, the late civil rights leader and founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party Bono, the frontman of rock band U2

Many people online are furious with who Biden chose to honor.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk took to X to share that it’s “a travesty that Biden is giving Soros the Medal of Freedom.”

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson (R-La.) stated that it is a “disgrace” that Biden was spending his final weeks at the White House celebrating politicians that tried and failed to take down President-elect Donald Trump.

Correction 11:30 AM: Mitt Romney has been taken out of the title as he accepted an award on behalf of George W. Romney.

