Report: Schneider, Hines Pitched LA Times’ Billionaire Owner To Fund ‘Conservative Version’ Of ‘The View’

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

10:00 AM – Saturday, January 4, 2025

Former “Saturday Night Live” star Rob Schneider and the wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Cheryl Hines, have reportedly pitched the idea of a conservative talk show that would rival “The View.”

According to a report from the Status, the duo pitched the idea to Patrick Soon-Shiong, a South African born physician and entrepreneur who purchased the Los Angeles Times back in 2018, last month.

Soon-Shiong alledgley invited the stars to the El Segundo offices because he wanted to give them a tour of the newsroom. It was during that meeting where Schneider revealed his idea.

While the actor’s spokesperson did confirm that the comedian met with Soon-Shiong, he declined to comment on whether the two discussed teaming up on a show.

“Rob did have a wonderful meeting with Mr. Soon-Shiong and liked the new direction the LA Times is taking,” his representative stated.

Since purchasing the LA Times, Soon-Shiong blocked the paper’s expected endorsement of Kamala Harris. He also reportedly “required” the editorial board of the LA Times to email him “the text of every editorial and the name of its writer” before it was to be published.

Additionally, he told the editorial board members to “take a break from writing about” President-elect Donald Trump.

In December, it was revealed that the billionaire was working on creating a “bias meter” for every article that the newspaper published.

Schneider’s pitch comes after a report from The New York Post revealed that executives at the ABC parent company Disney were in “panic mode” to find conservative voices to have a wider range of political opinions.

“The View” is hosted by Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin. The controversial ABC talk show often bashes conservatives. Most recently, the show was forced to issue four “legal notes” during their broadcast.

The hosts were discussing allegations against President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees.

