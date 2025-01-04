Jimmy Carter’s Funeral Procession Begins In Georgia

Former and current US Secret Service agents assigned to the Carter detail, move the flag-draped casket of former US President Jimmy Carter, at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, on January 4, 2025. Carter, the 39th President of the United States, died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024 at his home in Plains, Georgia. (Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

9:10 AM – Saturday, January 4, 2025

Former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral procession has begun in Georgia. The 39th president lived until he was 100 years old.

On Saturday, the first day of the six days’ worth of funeral events began in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. His flag-draped casket, which began its journey from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, was carried in a motorcade though Plains on its way to Atlanta, Georgia.

Carter’s former Secret Service agents severed as the late president’s pallbearers.

In Atlanta, Carter’s casket will make a stop at the state Capitol. A ceremony will occur at the Carter Center. His body will lie at the state Capitol until Tuesday. The public is able to view the former president. Then, the late president and his family will travel to Washington, D.C.

Following Carter’s arrival at Joint Base Andrews, his motorcade will proceed to the U.S. Navy Memorial in the nation’s capital for a horse-drawn caisson to the U.S. Capitol. He will lie in state until Thursday.

Thursday has been declared by President Joe Biden as a National Day of Mourning. Carter’s funeral will take place that day at the Washington National Cathedral.

Many famous faces are set to attend the 39th president’s funeral. President-elect Donald J. Trump announced at his New Year’s Eve party that he will be at the funeral. Biden is expected to deliver one the eulogies.

Following his Washington, D.C. funeral, Carter’s body will return to the Peach State. At Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, a private funeral service will be held.

Carter is the oldest living president. He was born on October 1, 1924.

Prior to winning the presidency, Carter was the governor of Georgia.

After the Watergate crisis, Carter, a Democrat, defeated President Gerald Ford, a Republican, to win the presidency in 1976. Carter was unable to end the 444-day Iran hostage situation, which hindered his candidacy for re-election in 1980. He served one term before losing to Ronald Reagan.

Carter has been under hospice care since February 2023.

