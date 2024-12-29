Former President Jimmy Carter Dead At 100

A Journey For All’ at Barnes & Noble bookstore in Midtown Manhattan, March 26, 2018 in New York City. Carter, 93, has been a prolific author since leaving office in 1981, publishing dozens of books. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:05 PM – Sunday, December 29, 2024

Former President Jimmy Carter has died at 100-years-old.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the Carter Center announced that the former president passed away at his home surrounded by family in Plains, Georgia.

Carter was the first U.S. president to reach their 100th birthday.

Since February 2023, Carter has been under hospice care at his Plains, Georgia, home, where he and his 77-year wife, Rosalynn Carter, reside. On November 19th, 2023, the 96-year-old former first lady passed away.

In October 2024, for Carter’s 100th birthday, in a direct-to-camera birthday message shared with CBS News, Biden said, “Mr. President, you’ve always been a moral force for our nation and the world. I recognized that as a young senator. That’s why I supported you so early. You’re a voice of courage, conviction, compassion, and most of all, a beloved friend of Jill and me and our family.”

After the Watergate crisis, Carter, a Democrat, defeated President Gerald Ford, a Republican, to win the presidency in 1976. Carter was unable to end the 444-day Iran hostage situation, which hindered his candidacy for re-election in 1980. He served one term before losing to Ronald Reagan.

In 2002, Carter received the Nobel Peace Prize for his global human rights efforts.

Carter, Rosalynn, and his Atlanta-based organization fought poverty and homelessness, negotiated with despots, kept an eye on hot-spot elections, fought sickness and epidemics, and advanced public health in developing nations over the course of the four decades following his presidency.

In April 2021, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the Carters at their home in Plains, after the former presidential couple was unable to travel to Washington for the 46th president’s inauguration.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!