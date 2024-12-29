Trump Releases Statement On Jimmy Carter’s Passing, ‘We All Owe Him A Debt Of Gratitude’ 

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:30 PM – Sunday, December 29, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has sent his condolences to former President Jimmy Carter’s relatives following his passing.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Trump made a post on his social media Truth Social regarding the passing of Carter.

“I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History,” he said. “The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.”

“Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers,” he concluded.

On Sunday, the Carter Center announced that the former president passed away at 100-years-old in his home surrounded by family in Plains, Georgia.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!