Report: Biden Regrets Withdrawing From 2024 Presidential Race, Believes He Could Have Beaten Trump

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:46 AM – Sunday, December 29, 2024

According to a report, President Joe Biden still regrets withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race.

The Washington Post released a report, which cited people familiar with the discussions, the president recently told friends that he still thinks he could have defeated Trump in the November election, despite his poor debate performance in June and his low approval ratings that compelled him to withdraw from the race.

Democrats started urging Biden to withdraw so that someone else could run in his place following his debate performance on June 27th.

Additionally, as donors started to question the president’s ability to defeat Trump, a large portion of his support dried up last summer.

With just over three months to campaign before the election, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris after withdrawing from the race on July 21st.

Harris lost to Trump by 2.2 million votes.

The New York Post stated that Biden has been cautious not to cast the finger upon Harris while telling aides that he could have won if he wouldn’t have withdrawn.

According to the New York Times in September, Biden still had faith in his ability to defeat Trump even after he resigned.

In addition to admitting his mistakes, such as his debate performance, Biden has also expressed regret over his choice of Merrick Garland as attorney general, according to the Post.

Biden, who was persuaded to do so by officials who claimed that Garland would be a consensus choice, has stated in private that he believes Garland prosecuted Trump too slowly and that his son Hunter had been prosecuted too harshly.

