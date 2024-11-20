Sunny Hostin Forced To Read Legal Disclaimer After Slamming Matt Gaetz Over Dropped DOJ Misconduct Allegations

Sunny Hostin speaks onstage at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:17 PM – Wednesday, November 20, 2024

A clip of a recent taping of “The View” went viral once more, as co-host Sunny Hostin looked dissociated as she was forced to read a legal disclaimer regarding allegations surrounding former Congressman Matt Gaetz.

She had lambasted Gaetz prior for the sexual misconduct allegations against him, even though they were previously dropped by the DOJ and Gaetz wasn’t charged.

Gaetz (R-Fl.), President-elect Trump’s pick for attorney general, has faced allegations of having sexual relations with a 17-year-old, and that he allegedly paid another woman for sex while presiding in Florida’s House of Representatives.

Gaetz has denied all related claims, and an investigation by the Department of Justice concluded without any charges brought against the former congressman.

“Within the Department of Justice, you know, you have the sex crimes unit, which is what I was a part of. Child sex crimes and child trafficking. How could you nominate someone with allegations of child trafficking or trafficking across state lines and having sex with a 17-year-old?” Hostin questioned in an episode which aired on Tuesday, prior to the “legal note.”

Meanwhile, another co-host on the show, Whoopi Goldberg, had chimed in during the segment, saying: “I’m saddened by it because all of those women who will have to get some defense of what’s happened to them, that’s who they’re going to, and this is someone who will say, ‘It’s not a big deal.’ All of those little kids who, you know, get abused, they got no recourse now because this is what’s in charge.”

Soon after, Hostin was directed by Goldberg to read a legal disclaimer, while looking visibly irate.

“Matt Gaetz has long denied all allegations,” Hostin stated. “Calling the claims ‘invented’ and saying in a statement to ABC News that, ‘This false smear following a three-year criminal investigation should be viewed with great skepticism.’ That DoJ investigation was closed with no charges being brought.”

Users took to social media to comment on Hostin’s dejected look as she was forced to orally deliver the legal disclaimer, with one user commenting “You KNOW that had to be excruciating for her.”

Another user speculated on a potential lawsuit ABC would have faced if Hostin did not provide a disclaimer.

“ABC was clearly told if they didn’t state that the DOJ found that Matt Gaetz did nothing wrong they would be slapped with a defamation lawsuit. Hostin was reading that statement as if she was under duress. That[s] how biased these geriatric mean girls are,” the user commented.

The House Committee on Ethics conducted its own investigation, despite the Department of Justice’s separate investigation, which resulted in no charges being filed.

The Ethics committee was set to vote on whether it would release its findings in its investigation into Gaetz, which resulted in no agreement on releasing the findings, despite Gaetz not being an active member of the House.

