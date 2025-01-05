Pres. Trump Confirms Victory Rally Jan. 19

Donald Trump holds up a fist at a campaign rally at the Santander Arena on November 04, 2024 in Reading, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Dana Alexa

8:35 AM – Sunday, January 5, 2025

It’s official, President-elect Donald Trump will hold a victory rally on January 19th, just one day before he’s sworn in as the nation’s 47th president.

The rally, which is called the ‘Make America Great Again Victory Rally,’ will be held at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. It is expected to draw a significant crowd in anticipation of his inauguration ceremony.

The venue can accommodate approximately 20,000 attendees. The arena is home to both the Washington Wizards basketball team and to the Washington Capitals ice hockey team.

This will be Trump’s first rally in Washington D.C. since January 6th, 2021.

One America News will air Trump’s victory rally on Sunday, January 19th at 3 PM eastern.

