Trump Campaigns In Pa. Day Before Election, Says ‘Kamala Broke It, I Will Fix It’ 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

7:14 PM – Monday, November 4, 2024

Former President Donald Trump has made his second to last stop before the election, telling the Pennsylvania crowd that “Kamala broke it, I will fix It.”

On Monday, Trump made his second to last stop of the campaign on the eve of the election in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The 45th president spoke about a variety of topics, starting with asking the crowd “are you better off now that how you were four years ago?”

Trump told the crowd that “if you vote for Kamala you will face four years of misery.”

“We do not have to settle for weakness, incompetence, decline and decay,” he said.

However, if people vote for him he vows to end inflation, stop illegal immigration, restore our military and bring the United States a brighter future.

“A vote for Trump means your groceries will be cheaper,” Trump said. “Your paychecks will be higher, your streets will be safer, your communities will be richer, and your future will be brighter than ever before.”

He then spoke about how singer Beyoncé came to Harris’s campaign but did not perform which made supporters “boo” them.

“Beyoncé would come in. Everyone’s expecting a couple of songs. There were no songs. There was no happiness,” Trump said.

Trump then continued by saying that he does not need stars at his rallies because he has policy.

He also spoke how there should be only paper ballots, one day voting with voter identifications and proof of citizenship. He also stated that the winner should be announced that same day and that there should be no ballot counting extensions.

Trump was then joined by his son Eric Trump and his wife Lara, along with Tiffany Trump and her husband. He said Barron was watching from home and Ivanka Trump “loves the whole thing.”

The former president also spoke about topics like immigration and giving Mexico tariffs to keep the country safe from fentanyl.

Trump was then joined by former Fox News host Megyn Kelly.

Kelly began by talking about how she loves to prove Mark Cuban wrong, referencing comments he made stating that Trump was never surrounded by “intelligent women.”

“Let me tell you, first of all, one of the reasons why I wanted to come here, one of the many reasons I wanted to come here,” she said. “I really enjoy this feeling of proving Mark Cuban wrong! As an intelligent woman.”

She went on to say that Trump is a “protector of women” and recited the names of American women who have been killed by migrants in recent years.

Kelly also said Trump will keep women safe and keep biological males out of women’s “sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms.”

“He got mocked by the left for saying he would be a protector of women,” she said. “He will be a protector of women! And it’s why I’m voting for him! He will close the border! He will keep the boys out of girls’ sports and where they don’t belong!”

Trump then spoke about his interview with Joe Rogan, whose podcast has 14.5 million followers on Spotify and 17.6 million subscribers on YouTube, and thanked him for his endorsement.

In a post on X promoting his interview with Trump supporter Elon Musk, Rogan said, “I agree with him every step of the way.”

“For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump,” he added.

Trump was then joined by Roberto Clemente Jr., the son of the MLB Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente, a prominent Puerto Rican who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“My father, the name Clemente, what it means is goodwill and unity,” Clemente said at Trump’s Pittsburgh rally. “I believe that your team is going to bring it all home.”

Trump called the endorsement “a great honor.”

Lastly, he ended his rally stating that he will rebuild U.S. cities, protect freedom of speech and the 2nd Amendment, keep men out of women’s sports and build back our country.

Trump is expected to appear in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday night for his last campaign rally before the November 5th election.

