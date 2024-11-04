Joe Rogan Endorses Trump, ‘I Agree With Him Every Step Of The Way’ 

Joe Rogan MC’s during the UFC 300 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

8:00 PM – Monday, November 4, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has endorsed former President Donald Trump the day before the presidential election.

On Monday, Rogan posted his endorsement on X while promoting his interview with Elon Musk.

Rogan said, “I agree with him every step of the way.”

“For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump,” he added.

The endorsement comes after Trump made an appearance in a nearly three hour episode of the “The Joe Rogan Experience” on October 25th.

“He gave me the nicest endorsement,” Trump had said, referring to Musk, who endorsed the 45th president shortly after he was nearly assassinated at his Butler, Pennsylvania rally in July.

“You should do the same thing Joe because you cannot be voting for Kamala. Kamala. You’re not a Kamala person. I know you,” Trump told the podcaster.

During his rally in Pennsylvania on Monday night, Trump acknowledged the endorsement, thanking Rogan for his support.

“I have some more big news now. I’m just getting this right now,” the Republican nominee told his crowd of supporters. “So somebody that’s very, very respected asked me to do his show two weeks ago, and I said, ‘Why not?’”

“And to me, it’s very big because he’s the biggest there is, I guess, in that world by far … And his name is Joe Rogan and he’s never done this before. And it just came over the wires that Joe Rogan just endorsed me,” Trump said.

“That’s so nice. And he doesn’t do that,” he added. “He’s not a person that does endorsements, but he did an endorsement. So I just want to say Joe Rogan, Elon Musk and Megyn [Kelly], thank you very much.”

As of Monday night, Trump’s interview with Rogan has reached over 45 million views on YouTube.

