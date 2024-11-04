Megyn Kelly Joins Trump On Stage At Second To Last Rally Before Election 

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump greets media personality Megyn Kelly at his campaign rally at the PPG Paints Arena on November 04, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:14 PM – Monday, November 4, 2024

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly joined former President Donald Trump on his second to last stop before the November 5th election.

Kelly joined Trump during his Pennsylvania stop on Monday night.

The conservative media personality first mentioned how she loves to prove Mark Cuban wrong, referencing comments that Cuban recently made regarding his belief that Trump has never been surrounded by “intelligent women.”

“Let me tell you, first of all, one of the reasons why I wanted to come here, one of the many reasons I wanted to come here,” she said. “I really enjoy this feeling of proving Mark Cuban wrong! As an intelligent woman.”

She went on, maintaining that Trump is a “protector of women” and soon after, began reciting the names of a number of American women who have been murdered by undocumented migrants under the Biden-Harris administration.

“President Trump launched the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative, the first-ever whole-of-government approach to women’s economic empowerment that has reached 12 million women worldwide.” He also “established a task force to help combat the tragedy of missing or murdered Native American women and girls,” according to Women For Trump group.

Kelly later noted that Trump will keep women safe by keeping biological males out of women’s “sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms.”

“He got mocked by the left for saying he would be a protector of women,” she said. “He will be a protector of women! And it’s why I’m voting for him! He will close the border! He will keep the boys out of girls’ sports and where they don’t belong!”

“And you know what else? One more thing. He will look out for our boys, to our forgotten boys and our forgotten men. Guys like you. Guys like these guys. Who got the calluses on their hands? Who work for a living with the beards and the tats. Who maybe have a beer after work and don’t want to be judged by people like Oprah and Beyoncé, who will never have to face the consequences of her disastrous economic policies,” she concluded.

