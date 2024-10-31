Trump Campaign Slams Mark Cuban For Saying Trump Is ‘Never’ Seen With ‘Intelligent Women’

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban speaks at a campaign event for US Vice President Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris at University Wisconsin-La Crosse in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on October 17, 2024. (Photo by CRAIG LASSIG/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:30 PM – Thursday, October 31, 2024

The Trump campaign has blasted Mark Cuban over “extremely insulting” comments against women who support former President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Cuban, a supporter of Democrat nominee Kamala Harris, appeared on ABC’s “The View” where he made the comments.

“Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever,” Cuban said. “It’s just that simple. They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged by them.”

Karoline Leavitt, Trump campaign national press secretary, blasted Cuban for his comments.

“Joe Biden called Trump supporters ‘garbage,’ and now Kamala’s top surrogate Mark Cuban insinuated female Trump supporters are ‘weak and dumb,’” Leavitt told Fox News Digital.

“This is extremely insulting to the thousands of women who work for President Trump, and the tens of millions of women who are voting for him,” Leavitt said. “These women are mothers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, and they are, indeed, strong and intelligent, despite what Mark Cuban and Kamala Harris say.”

“The joy at Kamala HQ has been replaced by division, vitriol, and a disturbing level of disrespect for the millions of Americans who are supporting President Trump after four years of destruction under Kamala Harris,” she said.

“Women want a president who will secure our border, remove violent criminals from our neighborhoods, and put more money in our pockets — and that’s exactly why we are supporting President Trump,” Leavitt concluded. “Kamala Harris must immediately condemn Mark Cuban’s disrespectful insult to women.”

Cuban’s comment comes just days after President Biden apparently referred to Trump supporters as “garbage.”

On Thursday, Miriam Adelson, who owns a majority stake in the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, announced that she has donated $100 million to her Preserve America PAC in support of Trump, according to Front Office Sports.

The donation goes against Cuban, Mavericks owner, who sold his controlling interest in the franchise to Adelson, widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, for a reported $3.5 billion in December 2023.

Nonetheless, Cuban wrote in an email to Front Office Sports that he has no issue with the donation.

“We are friends and partners,” Cuban, who owns roughly 27% of the Mavericks, wrote. “Just like we have been for years. Politics doesn’t get in the way.”

