JD Vance Analyzes Kamala Harris On Joe Rogan Podcast: ‘She Talks In Circles’

GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance appeared in a released Thursday episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” (JRE). He mocked and analyzed Vice President Kamala Harris and specifically noted her ability to say a lot of words at once that do not have any actual substance.

Many Americans accuse Harris of having an uncanny ability to highlight key words and brief talking points, but as soon as she finishes speaking, it becomes clear that she did not truly address the subject, and her off-topic remarks leave listeners perplexed.

“I think she is the Michael Jordan of using as many words as possible to say as little as possible. There’s actually a certain gift that she has,” Vance (R-Ohio) jokingly told comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan.

“I give a lot of speeches, so there’s actually a skill to this,” Vance added. “You listen to her talk, and you know you’re a hundred, two hundred words into it, you’re five hundred words into it and you’re like, ‘What the hell did she just say?’ She didn’t say anything.”

“The only way I can describe it is she talks in circles,” Vance continued.

“Tim Dillon says it’s like she does gypsy curses, she speaks in gypsy curses,” Rogan responded, prompting Vance to crack up and perform a Kamala Harris impression.

“It’s like, ‘We need to build an opportunity economy, because if Americans don’t have opportunity, then they’re not going to have the opportunity to be Americans,’” Vance stated, mocking Harris.

“The opportunity to generate wealth – and generational wealth,” Rogan jokingly riffed in response.

Vance’s appearance on the JRE podcast lasted over three hours and generated 2.5 million views on youtube in just over 5 hours.

Vance’s episode follows just days after former President Trump’s highly anticipated appearance, which has racked in over 42 million views in just five days.

Rogan recently stated that he was open to having Harris on the podcast as well, however, Harris’ team requested that Rogan travel to her, and that the interview only last one hour, which Rogan declined. However, he still left the door open for the vice president to make an appearance under the same conditions as Trump and Vance.

Later in the interview, Vance revealed his own personal experience during the moment that Trump’s ear was skimmed by a bullet during an assassination attempt at his Butler rally. Vance explained how, at the time, he believed that Trump had just been killed.

“When you first see the video, he grabs his ear and then he goes down and I’m like, ‘My God, they just killed him,’” Vance stated.

“First I was so pissed. But then I go into like, fight or flight mode with my kids. I’m like, you know, alright kids, you know, we were at a we were at a mini golf place in Cincinnati, Ohio, grabbed my kids up, threw them in the car, go home and load all my guns and basically stand like a sentry at our front door. And that was my that was sort of my reaction to it,” Vance recounted.

The then two shifted gears, discussing the absurdity of pharmaceutical companies that were financially incentivized to encourage kids to undergo gender transition procedures.

“It’s terrifying once pharmaceutical corporations have – they have a pattern and a history of profiting off things,” Rogan stated “They want to keep profiting off it, they don’t want to stop.”

“Sometimes [companies] will try to manipulate government policy to make their own drugs more profitable, not because it’s good for health, but because these people, like most people, just naturally want to make some money,” Vance responded.

Rogan added that some parents encourage their kids to join the LGBTQ community so they can boast a “flag of virtue they can post in their front lawn.”

