Silicon Valley Tech Billionaire And Lifelong Dem Announces Trump Endorsement: ‘We’ve Started To See The Dam Break’

Mark Pincus, co-founder of Zynga, attends the first day of the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 11, 2017 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:52 PM – Monday, November 4, 2024

Tech billionaire and lifelong Democrat, Mark Pincus, announced that he will be voting for former President Donald Trump just days before the election.

Advertisement

“I am voting for Trump. I have been a lifelong Dem, supporting the past 4 presidential campaigns at $1m each (including Biden/Harris),” Pincus wrote in a post on X.

Pincus is worth roughly $1.4 billion, earning his wealth from the development of Zynga, a video game company most known for creating Farmville, an agriculture-simulation video game.

Pincus cited his Trump endorsement is based on the growing tension in the Middle East, rising levels of antisemitism, and the “war” on free speech.

“This past year I have seen too much. Israel is America’s most loyal ally and the only Democracy in the Middle East. It is fighting Iran on 7 fronts and yet it can no longer trust the US. Anti Semitism in America is reaching levels not seen since pre WWII,” he continued.

Pincus was among the Democrat donor class calling for President Joe Biden to step down after his disastrous debate performance in July, before ultimately defecting to the Republican party.

“And there seems to be a war against freedom of speech. Happily MSM is no longer trusted but if our sources of free speech like X are censored we move a step closer to Russia and China where the state is the only voice allowed,” he added.

Pincus joins the many prominent Democrats and billionaire donors to shift their support from the Democrats to former President Trump, joining names like billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, former Representative Tulsi Gabbard, Lightspark co-founder David Marcus, data analytics advisor Jacob Helberg, and environmental lawyer Robert Kennedy Jr.

“I know America will continue to be great under the Dems or Trump. And yet I think America and Israel will be stronger under Trump. My vote doesn’t matter since I live in a one party state. But I feel it’s important that I state my position anyway,” Pincus concluded.

Additionally, Helberg, a former Democrat, revealed the growing support for Trump among Silicon Valley billionaires.

“In 2016, the number of people from Silicon Valley I knew who supported Trump was a sample of one, which was Peter,” stated Helberg, referencing conservative venture capitalist Peter Theil. “Today I count them in the dozens, if not more than that. Over the course of the past six months, we’ve started to see the dam break,”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!