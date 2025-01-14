Trump Asks Appeals Court To Reconsider E. Jean Carroll Jury Verdict

Magazine Columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives for her civil trial against former President Donald Trump at Manhattan Federal Court on May 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:30 PM – Tuesday, January 14, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump has asked the federal appeals court to reconsider overturning the $5 million E. Jean Carroll verdict.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, lawyers for the president-elect requested a hearing, in which the full court would hear the case rather than a select panel. This comes after the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit determined last month that Trump failed to prove he deserved a new trial.

In January 2024, a New York City federal jury decided that Trump must pay $18.3 million in compensatory damages and $65 million in punitive damages to Carroll. While Trump was not found guilty of rape, he was found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation. In that trial, the former president was mandated to pay $5 million.

Carroll sought $12 million in the case, claiming that at some point in 1996, she was sexually assaulted by Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan, which is located across from Trump Tower.

Trump has repeatedly denied all allegations made against him.

The jury concluded that as a result of defamatory statements made by Trump in June 2019 while he was still in the White House, Carroll suffered injuries.

Carroll received $11 million in damages for the reputational repair program and $7.3 million in compensatory damages overall from the jury.

The jury determined that Carroll was harmed by Trump’s remarks and gave her $65 million in punitive damages, and she should receive $83.3 million in compensation.

Trump has referred to the case as a “disgrace” and as the “greatest witch-hunt of all time.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!