Major Wildfires Rage In LA For A Week: Heather Myers Reports Live from Malibu

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
1:57 PM – Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Thousands of firefighters remain on the front lines battling major wildfires in Los Angeles, with dangerous conditions expected until Wednesday. At least 24 people have died, and over 12,000 homes and structures have been destroyed. While the exact cause of the disaster won’t be clear until the after-action report, it’s evident more could have been done to lessen the impact and Californians want accountability. Heather Myers joins Alicia Summers live from Malibu, where she has been reporting from the front lines.