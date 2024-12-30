Court Rejects Trump’s Appeal Of E. Jean Carroll $5M Verdict 

E. Jean Carroll (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:47 AM – Monday, December 30, 2024

A federal appeals court has rejected President-elect Donald Trump’s request to appeal in the E. Jean Carroll verdict against him.

On Monday, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan upheld the $5 million verdict that Carroll won against Trump when a jury found the President-elect liable for sexually abusing and later defaming the former magazine columnist.

The court stated that evidence, including Trump bragging about his sexual prowess on an “Access Hollywood” video that surfaced during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, established a “repeated, idiosyncratic pattern of conduct” consistent with Carroll’s allegations.

“Taking the record as a whole and considering the strength of Ms. Carroll’s case, we are not persuaded that any claimed error or combination of errors in the district court’s evidentiary rulings affected Mr. Trump’s substantial rights,” the court said in an unsigned decision.

In January, a federal jury decided that Trump must pay $18.3 million in compensatory damages and $65 million in punitive damages to Carroll.

Last year, a federal jury in New York City found that while Trump was not guilty of rape, he was found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation. In that trial, the former president was mandated to pay $5 million.

Carroll sought $12 million, claiming that at some point in 1996, she was sexually assaulted by Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan, which is located across from Trump Tower.

Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations that caused Carroll to hit him with a defamation lawsuit, arguing that his response was not damaging to her reputation.

The jury concluded that, as a result of remarks made by Trump in June 2019 while he was still in the White House, Carroll suffered injuries.

Carroll received $11 million in damages for the reputational repair program and $7.3 million in compensatory damages overall from the jury.

The jury determined that Carroll was harmed by Trump’s remarks and gave her $65 million in punitive damages, and she should receive $83.3 million in compensation.

Trump has referred to the case as a “disgrace” and as the “greatest witch-hunt of all time.”

