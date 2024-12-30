Biden: Jimmy Carter’s State Funeral Set To Be Held On January 9th

U.S. president Jimmy Carter smiling at a podium in front of an American flag, 1970s. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:41 AM – Monday, December 30, 2024

Former Democrat President Jimmy Carter’s official state funeral is reportedly set to be held on January 9th at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., the White House announced.

The announcement follows Carter passing away on Sunday at the age of 100, as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden characterized Carter as an “extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian.”

“Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well,” the Biden’s wrote in a statement.

“With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe,” the statement continued.

The state funeral consists of three “stages,” the first being public memorial events in Georgia, where Carter resided for most of his life.

The second stage includes ceremonies in Washington, D.C., involving “elite military bands, Armed Forces honor guards,” along with “National Guard and U.S. Armed Forces Reserve units,” among others.

Lastly, the third will include another special private funeral in Plains, Georgia, Carter’s hometown.

President Biden is expected to deliver a eulogy at his funeral, with Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and George and Laura Bush expected to be in attendance.

It is unclear whether President-elect Donald Trump will attend Carter’s funeral, as he has not announced plans to attend, although, he did post two statements following Carter’s death, respectively stating that “we all owe him a debt of gratitude.” Trump also wrote a Truth Social post in regards to his death.

President Biden also said that the day of Carter’s funeral will be a “National Day of Mourning.” All American flags will be flown at half-staff for 30 days at all federal buildings, military posts, and naval stations.

“I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter, Jr.,” Biden stated. “I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance.”

