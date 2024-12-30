Oldest Living Survivor Of Pearl Harbor Attack Passes Away At 105

One Hundred-year-old Veteran Warren Upton, from the USS Utah, wishes happy birthday to and Pearl harbor survivor, Navy Chief, Joseph Mariani, who turns 100 on December 12th as Pearl Harbor Commemorates the 78th Anniversary Of World War II Attacks at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial on December 7, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. On the morning of December 7, 1941 the Japanese mounted a surprise military air strike on the naval base at Pearl Harbor leading to the United States’ formal entry into World War II the next day. 2,335 were killed in the attack and dozens of naval ships were damaged or sunk. (Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:11 AM – Monday, December 30, 2024

Warren Upton, who is the oldest living survivor of the infamous 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and the last remaining survivor of the USS Utah, has died at the age of 105.

Advertisement

Upton died Wednesday at a hospital in Los Gatos, California, after battling pneumonia, according to Kathleen Farley, the California state chair of the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors.

The Utah, a battleship, was stationed at Pearl Harbor when Japanese planes began bombing the Hawaii naval base in the early hours of December 7th, 1941, in an attack that caused the U.S. to jump into the battle of World War II.

In an interview, Upton told The Associated Press in 2020 that he had been getting ready to shave when he felt the first torpedo hit Utah. He recalled that no one on board knew what made the ship shake. Then, the second torpedo hit and the ship began to list and capsize.

Additionally, Upton said he didn’t mind discussing what happened during the attack in his interview. However, what upset him was that he lost shipmates over the years. By 2020, there were only three crew members of the Utah still alive, including himself.

There were an estimated 87,000 military personnel on Oahu on the fateful day of the attack, according to military historian J. Michael Wenger. With Upton’s passing, there are only 15 still alive from that tragic day.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!