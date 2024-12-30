Netanyahu Undergoes Major Surgery Following UTI Diagnosis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a cabinet meeting of the new government at Chagall State Hall in the Knesset (Israeli parliament) in Jerusalem on May 24, 2020. (Photo by ABIR SULTAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:58 AM – Monday, December 30, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent successful prostate removal surgery on Sunday, after being diagnosed with a urinary tract infection.

The prime minister’s office announced that 75-year-old Netanyahu was “diagnosed with a urinary tract infection resulting from a benign prostate enlargement” during a test at Hadassah Hospital on Wednesday.

“As a result, the prime minister will undergo prostate removal surgery,” the prime minister’s office added in a statement.

The announcement follows a previous hernia surgery he underwent in March, along with an additional previous surgery last year where the prime minister had a pacemaker installed after he suffered a “transient heart block.”

Last year’s surgery led some Israelis to question the state of Netanyahu’s health and speculation that the Israeli government might not have been fully transparent regarding the health scare.

However, a January medical report revealed that Netanyahu was in a “completely normal state of health,” and that the pacemaker was working as intended.

Following the procedure, Netanyahu’s office stated that the prime minister is “in good condition” and is “fully conscious.”

“The Prime Minister has now been transferred to a protected underground recovery unit,” the prime minister’s office reported. “He is expected to remain in the hospital for observation in the next few days.”

Sunday’s procedure comes as Israel is still currently at war with Hamas terrorists in Gaza, which has lasted nearly 15 months stemming from Hamas’ deadly attacks in southern Israel on October 7th, 2023. On that day, over 1,200 people were killed and 254 were taken hostage.

