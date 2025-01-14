LA Residents Waking Up To Lawmakers’ Mismanagement Amid Fires

OAN Staff Stella Escobedo
2:39 PM – Tuesday, January 14, 2025
As Los Angeles County continues to deal with fire, many residents are criticizing its leaders for their response and devastation. Four months ago, President-elect Donald Trump appeared on Joe Rogan discussing critical issues like California’s water crisis and the failure of leadership to prioritize citizens over special interests. The conversation confirmed what many movie producers, including Josh Macciello, have long recognized. One America’s Stella Escobedo spoke with Macciello who produced a documentary about Trump ‘The Man You Don’t Know.’