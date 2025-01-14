December Price Slowdown Offers Hope For Inflation Relief, But High Costs Still Strain Americans

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
2:53 PM – Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Producer prices rose 0.2% in December, below the expected 0.4%, while core prices remained flat, signaling potential inflation relief. However, the lasting impact of a 25% cost increase over the past three years still leaves many Americans struggling. While there’s hope for stability under the new administration, addressing these challenges will take time. Wealth advisor Eddy Gifford joins Alicia Summers to discuss what President-elect Donald Trump’s administration could do to tackle inflation.