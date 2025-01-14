FEMA Extends Transitional Housing Assistance For North Carolina Hurricane Helene Survivors

Debris from Hurricane Helene is seen on December 23, 2024 in the Biltmore Village across from the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:22 PM – Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is extending its Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) Program to January 25th for residents of North Carolina, according to an announcement made by the agency on Monday.

The program, which had a January 14th deadline, funds temporary housing, such as hotel or motel rooms, for more than 3,000 eligible residents displaced from their homes by Hurricane Helene.

The federal assistance gives households extra time to find alternative housing solutions or to help make repairs needed to their homes.

According to the Citizen Times, residents started panicking due to the cold temperatures in the Tarheel State.

The agency stated that people who are leaving their temporary housing on Tuesday are returning to livable homes or have withdrawn from FEMA assistance.

Last month, FEMA announced over 10,000 households accepted temporary shelter in hotels participating in the TSA program following the aftermath of the hurricane, but most have since moved to longer-term housing.

Meanwhile, each county also has its own shelters and nonprofits to assist people who are not eligible for FEMA’s program.

