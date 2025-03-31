Trump Accuses Zelensky Of Attempting To ‘Back Out’ Of Minerals Deal

US President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on March 30, 2025. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:56 AM – Monday, March 31, 2025

President Donald Trump has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of attempting to “back out” of signing a long-awaited minerals deal with the United States.

Advertisement

“He’s trying to back out of the rare earth deal and if he does he’s got some problems, big, big problems,” Trump stated on Sunday. “We made a deal on rare earth and now he’s saying, ‘well, you know, I want to negotiate the deal.’”

“He wants to be a member of NATO, but he’s never going to be a member of NATO. He understands that. So if he’s looking to renegotiate the deal, he’s got big problems,” he continued.

The agreement, which would have granted the U.S. access to billions in Ukraine’s mineral deposits, in exchange for security guarantees — was slated for signing during Zelensky’s Oval Office visit last month, but a public spat between Trump and Zelensky derailed the arrangement.

Meanwhile, Zelensky has since stated that he wants to look over the draft agreement prior to moving forward.

President Trump also recently expressed that he’s “pissed off” at the Russian president, after he questioned Zelensky’s credibility — which further delays the war-time peace process.

“If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault, which it might not be, but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia,” Trump stated.

On Sunday evening, President Trump clarified his comments towards Putin, stating “I don’t think he’s going to go back on his word.”

“I’ve known him for a long time. We’ve always gotten along well,” Trump added, going on to see that there is a “psychological deadline” for Russia to agree to a ceasefire.

“If I think they’re tapping us along, I will not be happy about it.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov last announced that Putin “remains open to contact with President Trump… when it is necessary, their conversation will be promptly organized.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!