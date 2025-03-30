President Trump ‘Pissed Off’ At Putin For Undermining Peace Negotiations, Threatens Additional Tariffs And Sanctions

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump attends a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:49 AM – Sunday, March 30, 2025

President Donald Trump stated that he is “very angry” and “pissed off” at Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he feels that Moscow may be stalling peace talks by questioning Ukraine’s leadership.

Trump threatened to implement new tariffs on Russian oil while elevating sanctions, as he responded to a report stating that Putin called for new leadership in Ukraine.

“If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault, which it might not be, but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia,” Trump stated while adding that elevated sanctions on Russia “would be that if you buy oil from Russia, you can’t do business in the United States.”

“There will be a 25% tariff on all … on all oil, a 25 to 50-point tariff on all oil,” he continued.

Trump’s comments come amidst a fragile Black Sea ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia facilitated by the United States, in which both sides quickly claimed the other violated the terms.

“New leadership means you’re not gonna have a deal for a long time, right?” Trump stated.

“If I feel, if we’re in the midst of a negotiation, you could say that I was very angry, pissed off, when Putin said yesterday that … you know, when Putin started getting into Zelenskyy’s credibility, because that’s not going in the right location, you understand?”

Meanwhile, on Friday Putin called for a “transitional administration” to be implemented in Ukraine, claiming that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky does not hold legitimacy required to sign a peace deal, adding that his forces would “finish off” Ukrainian troops.

Putin’s escalatory remarks undermine President Trump’s push for a peace deal.

“What for? To organise a democratic presidential election that would result in the coming to power of a competent government that would have the confidence of the people, and then begin negotiations with these authorities on a peace agreement and sign legitimate documents,” Putin explained, according to the Associated Press.

Additionally, President Trump stated that he plans on speaking with Putin in the next week, adding that despite his anger he holds a “very good relationship with [Putin].”

