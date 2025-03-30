Iran Rejects Offer To Directly Negotiate Nuclear Program As Trump Threatens Military Action

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a reporter’s question during an Ambassador Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:32 AM – Sunday, March 30, 2025

Iran’s president announced on Sunday that the Islamic Republic rejected President Donald Trump’s offer to negotiate with the United States regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

President Trump’s letter was sent earlier in early March to Iran’s “Supreme Leader” Ayatollah Khamenei, in an effort to encourage direct negotiation in order to prevent military confrontation.

Iranian President Masoud Pezenshkian stated that the rejection left the door open for indirect negotiations with the Trump administration, although no official progress has been made since Trump withdrew from Tehran’s nuclear deal during his first term.

“We don’t avoid talks; it’s the breach of promises that has caused issues for us so far,” Pezeshkian stated. “They must prove that they can build trust.”

“The Americans themselves know how vulnerable they are,” added Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf on Friday. “If they violate Iran’s sovereignty, it will be like a spark in a gunpowder depot, setting the entire region ablaze. In such a scenario, their bases and their allies will not be safe.”

President Trump has also stated that he holds Iran accountable for its proxies, which include Yemen’s Houthis, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, and Gaza’s Hamas.

The Houthis, which President Trump has officially designated as a terrorist organization, have been relentless in their attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea in response to Israel’s siege on Gaza.

President Trump responded to the attacks, targeting Houthi “thugs” in Yemen with airstrikes while blaming Iran for being behind the Houthi airstrikes.

“Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this pont forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department responded to Pezeshkian, stating that “President Trump has been clear: the United States cannot allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.”

“The president expressed his willingness to discuss a deal with Iran,” it continued. “If the Iranian regime does not want a deal, the president is clear, he will pursue other options, which will be very bad for Iran.”

Prior to Iran’s response, President Trump warned Tehran that “If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing and it will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.”

“I’ve written them a letter saying, ‘I hope you’re going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily, it’s going to be a terrible thing,’” Trump added.

President Trump’s letter comes as both the U.S. and Israel have proclaimed that they will never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon as Tehran enriches uranium near 60% purity, which is weapons-grade level used in atomic bombs.

