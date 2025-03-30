Dem Mayor Arrested After Drunk Driving With Young Son In Car

(Photo via; Lumberton Township Police)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:50 AM – Sunday, March 30, 2025

A New Jersey mayor has been arrested after drunk driving with her young son in the backseat.

Advertisement

According to new police footage released, Lumberton Township, New Jersey Mayor Gina LaPlaca (D-N.J) is seen stumbling and failing a sobriety test.

LaPlaca was arrested March 17th, St. Patrick’s Day, by police officers responding to a call about chaotic driving, according to Lumberton Township Police.

In the footage, she was seen taking her son, who she had picked up from daycare, out of his car seat. She’s then seen losing her balance at least twice and the mirror on the passenger side of her vehicle was severely damaged.

An officer was heard telling her “we got lots of calls where we had multiple claims that you ran a red light, you were swerving.”

“Oh, I’m sorry,” LaPlaca replied.

She first told an arresting officer “No, I’m Good” when he asked if she had anything to drink. About a minute later, she admitted to drinking alcohol when asked a second time.

Inside the vehicle, investigators discovered an alcoholic water bottle and a small liquor bottle.

When she arrived at the police station, an officer informed her that her blood alcohol level was so high that she needed to be hospitalized.

LaPlaca was charged with endangering/abuse/neglect of a child, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, careless driving likely to endanger, driving with an expired license and having an open container of alcohol in her vehicle.

The following day, her husband Jason Carty, stated that LaPlaca struggles with addiction and is currently getting help.

“Millions of Americans struggle with addiction and never get help. Gina LaPlaca is someone who has struggled, and is now getting the help she needs,” he said. “I ask that everyone keep her in their thoughts as she moves forward on her road to recovery. Please ignore the exaggerated political hyperbole and keep in mind her passion for helping others. This should not erase all the things she has accomplished for our community.”

According to NBC, community members asked her to resign during a Lumberton Township Committee meeting last week.

“There is a huge black eye and black cloud over our town right now,” Amy Callahan, a Lumberton business owner and resident said. “I do believe that we need to move forward as a community and for us to truly turn the page. I believe that cannot occur with her on our council.”

LaPlaca is due back in court on April 28th.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!