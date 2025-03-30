Trump Floats Possibility Of Running For Third Term: ‘There Are Methods Which You Could Do It’

U.S. President Donald Trump walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on March 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:21 PM – Sunday, March 30, 2025

President Donald Trump indicated that he may run for a third term, explaining that he enjoys working although it’s “far too early to think about it.”

“We’re in the high 70s in many polls, in the real polls, and you see that. And, you know, we’re very popular. And you know, a lot of people would like me to do that,” President Trump told NBC News’ Kristen Welker on Sunday.

“But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration,” he continued. “No, I’m not joking.”

The 22nd Amendment of the Constitution prevents individuals from serving more than two terms as president, however President Trump stated that “There are methods which you could do it.”

Welker floated one potential possibility, where Vice President JD Vance could run for president in 2028, win and “pass the baton” to President Trump.

“Well, that’s one. But there are others, too. There are others,” Trump replied without further elaborating.

President Trump previously floated the idea during a Republican lawmakers meeting in January, and joked about the possibility with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin earlier in March.

Meanwhile, Representative Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) introduced a resolution following President Trump’s inauguration in January which would allow a president to serve three terms in the Oval Office.

Ogles’s amendment would read, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

Ogles stated in January that President Trump “has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal.”

“To that end, I am proposing an amendment to the Constitution to revise the limitations imposed by the 22nd Amendment on presidential terms,” Ogles added. “This amendment would allow President Trump to serve three terms, ensuring that we can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs.”

