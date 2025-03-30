Bill Maher Slams NPR As ‘Crazy Far Left,’ Calls On Congress To Cut Off Federal Funding

Bill Maher attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on December 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:24 PM – Sunday, March 30, 2025

Talk show host Bill Maher called for the federal government to cut “crazy far left” subsidized public media, specifically calling out NPR CEO Katherine Maher.

Advertisement

“I also read my namesake, Katherine Maher — head of NPR — and, you know, she said, ‘We’re completely unbiased.’ Give me a break, leady,” Maher stated during a Friday segment of “Real Time” on HBO.

“I mean, they’re crazy far left. So, I mean, I think we’re past, my view, we’re past the age really, where the government, first of all, why do we need to subsidize,” Maher stated.

“These outlets became popular at a time when Republicans and Democrats didn’t hate each other and weren’t at each other’s throats and didn’t think each other was an existential threat. In that world, you can’t have places like this I think anymore. They have to be private,” he continued.

Maher’s comments were in response to recent testimonies from Katherine Maher and PBS CEO Paula Kerger, who were questioned by the newly-formed Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) subcommittee.

During the hearing, the NPR CEO stated that the station plays an essential role in “delivering unbiased, nonpartisan, fact-based reporting” to Americans.

Throughout the meeting, Republican lawmakers grilled Katherine Maher due to NPR under-reporting the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, the origins of COVID-19, as well as the outlet’s reporting on Trump’s ties to Russia.

“You guys were 0-for-3 on three of the biggest stories in the country,” stated Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

Katherine Maher went on to state that the outlet’s non-coverage of the Hunter Biden scandal “was a mistake,” while adding that she has “never seen an instance of political bias” at NPR.

“People who listen to NPR are totally misinformed,” added Representative James Comer (R-Ky.). “I have a problem with that, because you get federal funds.”

Following the hearing, President Donald Trump slammed the two stations while proclaiming that they should be defunded “IMMEDIATELY.”

“NPR and PBS, two horrible and completely biased platforms (Networks!), should be DEFUNDED by Congress, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “Republicans, don’t miss this opportunity to rid our Country of this giant SCAM, both being arms of the Radical Left Democrat Party. JUST SAY NO AND, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!