U.S. Bank Spokesperson: Executive Terry Dolan ‘Believed’ To Have Died In Recent Minnesota Plane Crash 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:07 PM – Monday, March 31, 2025

A U.S. Bank executive is now presumed to be dead, as a spokesperson from his company has announced that they believe he was traveling in the same small plane that recently crashed into a home in Minnesota — reportedly leaving no survivors.

According to the U.S. Bank spokesperson, they are currently unable to confirm whether Chief Administration Officer Terry Dolan was on board the plane that crashed — but they still “believed he was,” as the small plane was apparently registered in his name.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and friends, and anyone who may have been affected by yesterday’s tragic incident,” the spokesperson said. “We are grateful that there were not any injuries to residents of the home that was impacted by the crash, and we thank all the first responders who have provided service.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated that the crash occurred at around 12:20 p.m. local time on Saturday, and that preliminary information indicates that only one person was on board at the time of the crash.

They continued, explaining that the aircraft had departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and that it was heading to Anoka County-Blaine Airport — before the crash occurred.

According to a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) official, the plane’s full itinerary is still under investigation.

During a press conference on Sunday, Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway stated that only one person was inside the crashed into home at the time of the incident, and they were able to evacuate the individual, who had “no injuries,” according to the authorities.

The NTSB noted that officials will continue to recover parts of the plane and they will be taking the parts to a secure location for a thorough investigation.

“We’re taking a look into other aspects as the investigation proceeds — all other aspects that may have affected the operations, such as the weather, such as the background experience of the pilot, the status of the aircraft, maintenance on the aircraft — all of those will be taken into account as the investigation proceeds,” NTSB aviation accident investigator Tim Sorensen said.

Dolan, who also serves as vice chair, became the chief administration officer for U.S. Bank in 2023 — according to his biography on the company’s website.

